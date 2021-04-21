Not only is the No. 1 team in the country coming to town for a showdown against two of the best teams in the SEC record-wise, but capacity at Founders Park will be increased starting Thursday night.

Well, he and the rest of South Carolina’s team are about to see a lot more this weekend.

Andrew Eyster has been at South Carolina now going on three years, and has never heard a crowd quite as loud as the ones that have been there this year.

“We’re loving it. You see what the fans have done with 25 percent so having essentially twice that amount is going to be huge for us,” Eyster said. “It’s going to be a loud stadium. Even the last couple weeks with a quarter capacity of what we’re allowed it’s been louder than I’ve ever heard it in my three years here. We’re all super excited.”

An already raucous crowd through the first half of the season will get even bigger with the Gamecocks expanding capacity to 3,350 fans now up from the 1,938 capacity to start the year.

The Gamecocks fans have already made a name for themselves this season, earning the name Rowdy Roosters for their constant badgering of away teams while sitting behind the third base dugout.

They’ve made their presence known all season with the Gamecocks a near-perfect 16-2 at home this season with their biggest test of the season yet coming into Founders Park this weekend.

Now South Carolina is hoping the increased attendance will amp up the atmosphere at home even more.

“All these big wins we’ve had it’s going to be more exciting in the future when we win games to have more people to celebrate it with us. We’ve had some big wins and it’s been a limited capacity,” Mark Kingston said.

“With more Gamecock fans there to celebrate when we do win it’ll be fun for us and fun for them and then it’s getting closer to normalcy. It’s not all the way back there but I think everybody feels like we’re moving in the right direction.”

Arkansas comes in ranked No. 1 in every major poll, No. 2 in the RPI and tied for first place in the SEC, one game ahead of South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

It’s the biggest test yet for the Gamecocks, who come into the weekend 24-10 and 10-5 in the SEC.

“I’m just excited to see some great SEC baseball. These are two top 10 teams going at it. This is what it’s all about and why we come here and want to be a part of it,” Kingston said. “We’re excited for it and our team will be prepared to play. We’ll see how it goes and we’ll be ready to go. “

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the SEC Network with Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m., both on the SEC Network Plus.