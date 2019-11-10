SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks are expected to get two of their biggest playmakers back next week when they hit the road to Texas A&M.

Will Muschamp said on his Sunday night teleconference both Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards are both "good to go." Chavis Dawkins should be back as well.

Dawkins and Smith are dealing with hamstring injuries while Edwards had a knee sprain in the first half against App State.

OrTre Smith, Tavien Feaster and AJ Turner are all questionable this week against the Aggies.

Smith is still dealing with the lingering effects of a knee surgery last year while Feaster is dealing with a groin injury and Turner is still dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out the large portion of the season.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4 SEC) dropped last night's game 20-15 against App State and hit the road for the final SEC game of the year.



Kick off in College Station is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.