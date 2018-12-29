The Gamecocks couldn't muster anything against Virginia in this year's Belk Bowl, sputtering in a 28-0 loss to the Cavaliers. It was the first time the Gamecocks were shut out since 2006 against Georgia.

Judging by Saturday's result, the team didn't have much fun Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—On each of the Gamecocks' buses they traveled in all week to Belk Bowl practices and events, there was a sign that read "The fun is in winning."

South Carolina's now lost it's second of three bowl games under Will Muschamp as Virginia won its first bowl game since 2005.

Virginia scored on it's second offensive possession and would use a 14-play, 90-yard drive to score right before half, eating up over eight minutes of clock to force things to halftime with a 14-0 Cavs lead.

The tone was set early with the Gamecocks failing to convert a fourth and short on the first drive of the game with Rico Dowdle dropping a pass from Jake Bentley.

South Carolina had a chance before the end of the half, getting the ball to the UVA 35-yard line but Bentley was sacked on fourth down to end the second quarter.

That trend continued with not much going right for the Gamecocks in the second half.

They had a few breaks but every time the team built positive momentum, it was quickly ripped away.

After RJ Roderick forced a fumble and Damani Staley recovered it, Jake Bentley threw an interception and gave the ball back to Virginia.

South Carolina had six drives where it entered Virginia territory and came away with no points.

Bentley finished the day going 17-for-39 with 218 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, including one on the team's ultimately final drive of the game. He was sacked twice.

As a whole, South Carolina mustered 261 yards offensively and averaged 4.5 yards per play compared to Virginia's 409 yards and 5.2 yards per play. They picked up 43 rushing yards and averaged 2.3 per attempt.

It's the fewest yards gained all season.

Bryce Perkins, who all week the Gamecock mentioned as a threat to hurt them in both the passing and run games, had 289 all-purpose yards and threw for three touchdowns.