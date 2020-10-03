GamecockCentral - Gamecocks fall to 0-2 after loss to Florida

Like last week, the Gamecocks started fast with a touchdown on their opening drive. They'd go 75 yards in 12 plays, taking up almost seven minutes, but the lead was short-lived.

South Carolina dropped their first road game of the season 38-24 to Florida, pushing its losing streak to five games dating back to last season.

For the first time since 1999, the Gamecocks are 0-2 to start a season.

Florida would drive down the field in 4:19 to tie the game and didn't look back after that.

After the Gamecocks tied the game at 14, taking advantage of a Florida turnover, the Gators scored 24 straight points before Carolina could answer as the Gamecocks couldn't contain quarterback Kyle Trask and had too many mental mistakes offensively to keep them in the game.

South Carolina struggled to stop Florida all game, allowing 268 yards passing with Trask tossing four touchdowns.

The Gators averaged 6.6 yards per play compared to South Carolina's 4.0.

Collin Hill, in his second start, wasn't as good numbers wise—28-for-47 for 212 yards—but he wasn't helped as much by the receivers, who struggled with drops all day.

Shi Smith did continue to shine, following up his 10-catch, 140-yard day against Tennessee with 12 more catches and 85 more yards but couldn't come up with a touchdown late on a ball thrown behind him.

Outside of Shi and Kevin Harris (22 carries for 100 yards) the offense struggled, putting up 10 points after halftime.

South Carolina tried to make it a game, cutting the lead down to 14 with 10 minutes left in the game thanks to an Israel Mukuamu interception and Harris touchdown grab, but couldn't do enough to take the lead.

The Gamecocks got inside Florida's 10 yard line in an incredibly long drive in the fourth quarter but turned the ball over on downs with less than a minute to go.

There were a bevy of miscues both offensively and defensively that contributed to the 14-point loss.