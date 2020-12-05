GamecockCentral - Gamecocks fall to Kentucky

South Carolina's long, frustrating nightmare of a regular season is officially over.

Outside of a small chance the Gamecocks have of earning a bowl bid, the lackluster Gamecocks' season ended Saturday with another loss, this time a 41-18 one at the hands of Kentucky.

The offense struggled to put together a consistent performance, but what a night it was for Kevin Harris.

The Gamecocks' sophomore rushed himself into history, becoming the first player since 2013 to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season, needing just 72 yards to hit the mark and rushing for 210.

He'd finish averaging 10 yards per carry with a touchdown, moving him into a tie for second with 15 rushing scores in a season. He's tied with Harold Green, and only Marcus Lattimore has more rushing touchdowns in a single season.

He also became just the second running back since 2000 to have two separate 200-yard rushing performances in the same season

Luke Doty finished the game going 11-for-25 for 85 yards with two turnovers, including one interception.

Depleted defensively, South Carolina dug itself into an early hole, going down 27-3 at halftime with Kentucky taking advantage of a few miscues and capitalize.

The Gamecocks did make things interesting with a little over five minutes remaining; Doty tossed touchdown pass to Dakereon Joyner, his first receiving score of the year, and the Gamecocks coverted a two point conversion to make it 34-18.

But, after an unsuccessful onside kick, the Gamecocks gave up a touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive to end the threat.

Now the attention turns solely to the Gamecocks' coaching search, which has been the elephant in the room the final three weeks of the season and now takes center stage.

With no games left, that search should be entering its final stages with the Gamecocks zeroing in on their final target and an announcement possible as soon as Sunday.