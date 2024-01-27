The Gamecocks didn't wait long to fill the ST Coordinator vacancy left by Pete Lembo, who departed for a head coaching opportunity at Buffalo last week. Today, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Joe DeCamillis who most recently held the role of "special assistant to the head coach" of Texas' Steve Sarkisian, but had been a ST coordinator for 5 different NFL teams prior to that, including mostly recently with the LA Rams in 2021 and 2022.

Since 2009, he's been the ST coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Jacksonville Jaguars, prior to his stint in LA. With DeCamillis, you're getting a coach with incredible energy and attitude, most notably emphasized when he was injured by the collapse of the roof of the Cowboys' practice facility in 2009, fracturing vertebrae in his back, yet returned to the sideline just 9 days later sporting a neck brace. The Cowboys rewarded him with the Ed Block Courage award later that year.

He has won Super Bowls with the Broncos (2016), and Rams (2021). DeCamillis has deep South Carolina coaching ties, with former Gamecock QB Dan Reeves being made an official member of his family after DeCamillis married Reeves' daughter, Dana. Reeves also gave DeCamillis his coaching start, giving him an administrative assistant job with the Broncos when Reeves was the head coach in Denver.

All in all, DeCamillis seems to be a worthy replacement with years of experience at the position, and while he has limited college coaching experience, he is an absolute veteran coach, cutting his teeth since 1991 in the NFL.