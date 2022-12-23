It may have taken a while for South Carolina to finally offer South Carolina High School State Champion-winning QB LaNorris Sellers, but they finally did at the end of October, and they put the full-court press on getting the South Florence star to flip from his Syracuse commitment. Today all those efforts paid off when Sellers announced his commitment to the Gamecocks and sent in his early signing paperwork. Sellers has good size, at 6'2" 215 lbs, and excellent athleticism. Just ask any team that played him on his way to winning a state title for South Florence this season.

Sellers is truly a dual threat: in the state-title game, Sellers completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 27 times for 201 yards and a touchdown. At last week's Shrine Bowl practice Sellers told Rivals, "(South Carolina) wants to keep their best players at home. That's what they're pitching to me. They said they want a streamlined offense and to be able to be balanced with running and passing the ball."

For new OC Dowell Loggains, Sellers is an interesting tool in the box to attempt to build an offense around. The 3-star QB might need to slightly improve his accuracy, but he completed about 59% of his passes his senior year, and he'll have upgraded pass catchers. It's clear that he has tremendous upside that you just can't teach.

Sellers put the exclamation point on his season by leading the S.C. team to a Shrine Bowl win and being named the offensive MVP.

It's always good to keep your best players in-state, and there's no doubt that Sellers is one of the best high school prospects from South Carolina in the 2023 class. Don't believe me? Just check out his film: