The season started on Tuesday, but South Carolina won't take the court until Sunday. By that time, most other teams will have already played two games, and some three games.

South Carolina women's basketball took its time, but it will finally start the 2018 season Sunday at Alabama State.

It's a game that looks strange on the outside, too. Why is South Carolina playing AT Alabama State? It's about family. Alabama State head coach Freda Freeman-Jackson is the mother of South Carolina guard Bianca Jackson. Lewis Jackson, the men's basketball coach, is Bianca's father. This is the second game of a home-and-home between the two schools, giving Jackson a homecoming game.

No Alexis

Alexis Jennings did not play in the exhibition and has yet to fully participate in practice. Jennings was selected preseason first-team All-SEC, and is expected to take on a bigger role with A'ja Wilson gone. But Jennings has been dealing with nagging injuries. The plan is to hold her out this weekend with an eye towards getting her ready as the competition picks up.

"We'll get her in against Clemson and then more against Maryland," Staley said.

New-look Gamecocks

With or without Jennings, the Gamecocks will look a lot different this year. That's what happens when the best player in school history graduates. Gone is Wilson running the offense through the high post or posting up on the blocks. In its place is "positionless" basketball, which might just be a euphemism for "lots of point guards."

In the exhibition against Lander, South Carolina occasionally played three points guards at the same time: Ty Harris, Destanni Henderson, and Te'a Cooper. They were able to turn the game into a track meet, flustering Lander on both ends of the court with their speed.

Staley has always preferred to play an up-tempo style without a lot of set plays. But when you have Wilson and a string of superb post players like Alaina Coates, you change your strategy to match your talent. South Carolina still has a lot of really good post players like Jennings, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, LeLe Grissett and LaDazhia Wiliams, so it won't be a total free-for-all, but expect more pressure defense to try to get easy baskets.

Remember me?

Bianca Cuevas-Moore is expected to play against Alabama State, her first game in a year. During that time, she announced her transfer to West Virginia, then changed her mind, and returned to South Carolina. Cuevas-Moore was one of the keys to the small-ball lineup that South Carolina rode to the National Championship. She has been inconsistent throughout her career, but when Cuevas-Moore is on, she is a fast, explosive scorer and tenacious defender.

The game will also be the South Carolina debut of former Clemson guard Nelly Perry. Perry was Clemson's best player going into last season, but missed the entire season due to injury. Perry was a do-everything lead guard for some bad Clemson teams, and once scored 35 points against Boston College.

Recruiting roll

While other teams were beginning their season, Staley spent the week bringing in some five-star recruits. First was point guard Zia Cooke, the seventh ranked player in the 2019 class, and second-ranked point guard. Then on Thursday, wing Brea Beal committed. Beal is the 13th-ranked player, and third ranked wing. Beal fills a major void on the wings and is a big pick-up who could play a major role next season.

South Carolina's current class also includes Lexington High School's Olivia Thompson. A three-star guard, Thompson will be a preferred walk-on.

The Gamecocks are still in the mix for four more recruits, all ranked in the top ten. Wing Haley Jones from California is the nation's top-ranked recruit. Post Aliyah Boston, from, yes, Massachusetts, is the third-overall recruit and top-ranked post player. The ninth- and tenth-ranked recruits are wing Rickea Jackson from Detroit and Canadian forward Laeticia Amihere and both list the Gamecocks as a finalist. The early signing period runs from November 14-21.

Scouting Alabama State

The Lady Hornets opened the season against another SEC program, losing 87-35 at Kentucky. When the Gamecocks and Lady Hornets played last season in Columbia, the Gamecocks won 99-31.

Alabama State finished eighth in the SWAC last season, but was picked to finish third this season. Center Tatyana Calhoun, a 6-3 senior, was named preseason first team All-SWAC.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina at Alabama State

When: Sunday, November 11, 4:00 pm

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama

Watch: No TV. Streaming available at BamaStateSports.com