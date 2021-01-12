Without Keyshawn Bryant or Alanzo Frink not available, Martin turned to a three-guard lineup with Seventh Woods, Jermaine Couisnard and AJ Lawson and the returns have been positive through two games.

Coming back from a month-long COVID hiatus, the Gamecocks found themselves in a precarious spot from a lineup spot, and Frank Martin turned to something he typically doesn’t do.

“You basically end up playing with three point guards in Seventh, Jermaine and AJ. You end up with three ball-handling decision makers who have all played point guard and comprehend the three facets of the game,” Martin said on his call-in show.

“Any time, whichever guy comes up with the rebound or steal the other two are gone. It gives us the ability to eliminate the outlet pass, which is a huge part of playing fast.”

The Gamecocks’ are undefeated in their two games with Woods being inserted into the starting lineup with Couisnard playing at more of his natural position at the shooting guard and Lawson at the wing.

It gives South Carolina three guys who have gotten big chunks of minutes at point guard over the course of their careers, but three seasoned players on the court at the same time with Lawson a three-year starter, Couisnard going into year two as a starter and Woods a fifth-year senior.

It’s paid off well—the Gamecocks are obviously 2-0 with a dominant win over Texas A&M last week—but South Carolina is plus-13 with all three guards on the court at the same time.

“When all three are in the right place and you connect those positives—the spirit, the charisma, the personality—it gives us a chance to be a good team,” Martin said.

Lawson’s been the star of those three, averaging 27.5 points per game and shooting 50 percent from the field with an average offensive rating of 125.5 the last two games, but Woods has been a steadying force at point guard.

He’s turning the ball over a little too much, but Woods is averaging five points per game over his last two while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, including 50 percent from two.

Woods is averaging 3.5 assists per game and is in the top 10 percentile in assist rate this season at 22.4.

“I’m trying to get our point guards to play better, him included. I thought he gave us stability. That’s why we brought him here,” Martin said. “I thought we needed more stability at point guard. He’s a guy that gives us that.”

The Gamecocks have seen their last two games postponed and are hoping to play Saturday at LSU. If they do, then the three-guard lineup should be a big facet of the team’s game plan.

“It’s tough. It’s hard for people to key on me when I have the ball,” Couisnard said. “It gives me opportunities off the ball to learn how to move off the ball. We’re playing off each other.”