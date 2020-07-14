Gamecocks first to offer big in-state lineman
Eamon Smalls officially hit the recruiting radar on Monday when Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks offered.
It was the first of many for the 2023 standout, a 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman out of Beaufort.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news