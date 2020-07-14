 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Eamon Smalls nabs offer from Will Muschamp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 06:35:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks first to offer big in-state lineman

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Eamon Smalls officially hit the recruiting radar on Monday when Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks offered.

It was the first of many for the 2023 standout, a 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman out of Beaufort.

Eamon Smalls Beaufort
Beaufort's Eamon Smalls picked up his first offer from Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}