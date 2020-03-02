Mcleod was among the multiple prospects who visited South Carolina on Sunday, the first day after the dead period ended, and he left Columbia with his first offer of the recruiting process when head coach Will Muschamp delivered the news in his office.

Camden (S.C.) class of 2023 defensive lineman Xzavier Mcleod is only a rising sophomore, but word is already getting out about the 6-foot-4, 276-pounder.

The early attention is no surprise to Camden head coach and athletic director Brian Rimpf, who saw Mcleod make plays this past season on a talented defensive front.



"He was on varsity the second week of the year and just kept progressing, did really well," Rimpf told Gamecock Central Monday. "He was a starter on the d-line and the d-line was really one of the strengths of our defense. Being a freshman, there were two seniors around him, and then we had a junior starting. So he did a really good job. He gets pressure on the quarterback. He's quick off the ball. He's got really good get-off. It's a rare combination of size, athleticism, all that kind of stuff. They talked about his striking ability, the way he can strike, which is kind of an explosive thing."

Camden High is recruited by South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who introduced himself during Sunday's visit when Mcleod and his family also had the chance to meet new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker.

Mcleod is trying to keep the offer in perspective and part of South Carolina's message to him was not to get too excited and stop working after the first offer. But he did have a good time on his first visit and will be back on campus soon.

"We got there, we started watching the spring practice," Mcleod explained. "Coaches started coming up to me, like the offensive and d-line coach. We took photos and they toured us around the facility and everything. And I got to speak to Coach Muschamp."

Mcleod said that the practice itself, the photoshoot and that the weight room facilities were highlights of the trip for him.

As was meeting Muschamp.

"I would play for them," Mcleod said. "He's real laid back. He's easy going. I got a picture with him and I got a picture with Jordan Burch too."



Mcleod is just now beginning the recruiting process, but with an SEC offer before his freshman year even ends, there are probably many more major offers in his future.

"He's excited about it. We're excited for him," Rimpf said. "He's done a good job up until this point. Hopefully, he can keep getting better and keep working hard."