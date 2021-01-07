When South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer offered New Orleans (La.) Rummel three-star linebacker Kolbe Fields, his first SEC offer, Fields says he must have thanked him 40 times.

Now Fields will be playing for the Gamecocks' new head coach and fulfilling his dream of playing in the SEC.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder committed to South Carolina today after recently decommitting from Memphis.

A sideline-to-sideline 'backer, Fields already had offers from Arizona, Houston, Purdue, Oklahoma State and SMU, among others.

"The conversation was kind of like a dream, because I've never really talked to an SEC school like that before on the phone, so I was just excited the whole time, just talking to him, listening to all of the things he had to say about the school, taking it in," Fields said in a previous interview. "When he told me I had a full scholarship to South Carolina, I was so thankful, I could have thanked him at least 40 times while I was on the phone."

Fields is the lone linebacker commit in South Carolina's 2021 class. He's ranked the No. 28 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana.