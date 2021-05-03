 Gamecock football flips UGA commitment Donovan Westmoreland
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 10:59:35 -0500') }}

Gamecocks flip UGA commitment

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
South Carolina's football staff continued a surge in recruiting momentum with the summer around the corner by stealing a commitment from an SEC rival.

Griffin (Georgia) edge rusher Donovan Westmoreland flipped his pledge from Georgia to South Carolina today, giving Shane Beamer and company a nice win on the trail and an intriguing prospect for the 2022 class.

Donovan Westmoreland South Carolina Gamecocks football
Georgia edge-rusher Donovan Westmoreland flipped his pledge from UGA to South Carolina on Monday (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Westmoreland originally committed to the Bulldogs in January of this year over offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Troy, and UCF.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is listed by Rivals.com as an outside linebacker but is thought to profile as an edge player in the Gamecocks' defensive scheme.

For South Carolina, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey and outside linebackers/edge coach Mike Peterson teamed up to recruit Westmoreland.

----

