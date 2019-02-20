Ticker
Gamecocks game against Presbyterian canceled

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

FROM SOUTH CAROLINA MEDIA RELATIONS

The University of South Carolina baseball team's contest against Presbyterian, set for this afternoon (Feb. 20) at 4 p.m., has been cancelled due to inclement weather. No make-up date has been set.

Carolina hosts Utah Valley this Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

Photo by Katie Dugan

Rain is projected through early afternoon and feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 30s when the game was predicted to start.

The cancelation means the Gamecocks (3-1) will enter this weekend's series against Utah Valley on a three-game win streak after dropping the season-opening game against Liberty.

The Gamecocks are coming off a midweek win over Winthrop where they scored eight unanswered runs.

They won the final two games of the series against the Flames, drubbing them 13-7 Saturday before winning Sunday on a walk-off wild pitch.

No starting rotation has been set yet, but Carmen Mlodzinski, Dylan Harley and Reid Morgan started last week.

