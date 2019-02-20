Gamecocks game against Presbyterian canceled
The University of South Carolina baseball team's contest against Presbyterian, set for this afternoon (Feb. 20) at 4 p.m., has been cancelled due to inclement weather. No make-up date has been set.
Carolina hosts Utah Valley this Friday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.
Rain is projected through early afternoon and feels-like temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 30s when the game was predicted to start.
The cancelation means the Gamecocks (3-1) will enter this weekend's series against Utah Valley on a three-game win streak after dropping the season-opening game against Liberty.
The Gamecocks are coming off a midweek win over Winthrop where they scored eight unanswered runs.
They won the final two games of the series against the Flames, drubbing them 13-7 Saturday before winning Sunday on a walk-off wild pitch.
No starting rotation has been set yet, but Carmen Mlodzinski, Dylan Harley and Reid Morgan started last week.