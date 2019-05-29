SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

There are less than 100 days until the Gamecocks officially start their 2019 season, which means some details are starting to come out about when they'll actually play their games.

Also see: Gamecocks will host Arkansas commit on an official visit

The first big game time announcement came out Wednesday afternoon with the team officially announcing its game with Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

South Carolina hosts the reigning SEC champs on Sept. 14, the first meeting between the two schools since the Gamecocks upset then-No. 1 Alabama in 2010.

Alabama is coming off a conference title and a loss in the national title game and will likely be a top five team coming into Williams-Brice the third weekend of the year.

Also see: What AJ Lawson's return means for next season

South Carolina starts its season Aug. 31 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte against North Carolina before hosting Charleston Southern the week after leading up to the Alabama game.



No game times have been announced yet for those two games.

