The Gamecocks and Tigers will tip of at 1 p.m. Sunday and the game will be televised on SEC Network Plus.

After a wild 24 hours that saw a game postponed less than 24 hours before tip off and a team scrambling to make travel plans, South Carolina's game with Missouri is officially scheduled.

This game was postponed late Friday night a mere 19 hours before the originally-scheduled game was set to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Missouri was unable to travel as originally scheduled on Friday after a massive snowstorm hit that section of the country earlier than expected.

The Tigers, according to Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou, traveled from Columbia, Missouri early Saturday to Kansas City and took a flight there to get to South Carolina.

Missouri will arrive in Columbia Saturday afternoon and will likely go through a shoot around and practice at Colonial Life, something that's pretty standard in college basketball.

The Gamecocks (7-7, 3-0) are going for their second 3-0 start in SEC play over the last three seasons after beating Florida on the road and upsetting No. 14 Mississippi State at home in overtime Tuesday.

Mizzou has only played one conference game so far, opening league play with an 87-63 home loss to Tennessee Tuesday.