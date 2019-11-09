SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

While the Gamecocks are without a few high-profile players Saturday night against Appalachian State, they will be getting a few players back into the fold.

Rico Dowdle is officially on the dress list and is expected to play along with Brad Johnson, who is also on the dress list after missing the majority of the season with a groin injury.

Keir Thomas is also on the dress list and expected to play for the first time all season.

Damani Staley is also dressed out.

Shi Smith is not expected to play Saturday asa well, still nursing that hamstring injury that kept him out last week against Vanderbilt as well. AJ Turner is also off the dress list.

Tavien Feaster (groin) is also out, but he's on the list. Randrecous Davis is not dressed out tonight.

Nick Muse (ACL) and Josh Vann (hand) are both out as well.

The Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 SEC) take on Appalachian State at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN2.

View the full dress list below.