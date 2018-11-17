When South Carolina starts it's Senior Night Saturday, with the focus on the team's older players, it will have a few young guys on the team's dress list.

Josh Belk, who hasn't dressed since the second week of the season, dressed tonight and is expected to see playing time Saturday against the Mocs.

Belk transferred in from Clemson and was granted immediately eligible and has one tackle so far this season.

The secondary stays incredibly thin with J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey, both out with injuries, not dressing Saturday night. Bryson Allen-Williams (ankle) and Aaron Sterling (knee) are both out tonight as well.

Jaylin Dickerson, who's managing a nagging hamstring injury, is out as well.

Jovaughn Gwyn, OrTre Smith, Eldridge Thompson, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston are all out for the season and not expected to play.

Ty'Son Williams and Rico Dowdle are dressed for Saturday's game with Williams, who's nursing a broken hand, is expected to play with Dowdle a "game-time" decision, according to Will Muschamp.

South Carolina (5-4, 4-4 SEC) kicks off against UT-Chattanooga at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice with the game televised on SEC Network Alternate.

View the full dress list below.