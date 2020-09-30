Defensive lineman Devontae Davis recently rejoined the team after the season opener after dealing with what Will Muschamp called an “off the field” issue and South Carolina is hoping he can add a little bit of depth to the group.

The Gamecocks are still searching for a fifth defensive tackle in its rotation, and one option just arrived back at the facility.

“He’s back with us now. It’s nothing serious. He’s done nothing wrong. He’s done absolutely zero wrong. He’s back with us now and started back with his first practice today,” Will Muschamp said.

“We’re trying to get him back in the fold and get him back in shape. He had to miss some time but it was nothing from a disciplinary standpoint. It was nothing to do with that. We’re just working him back in the rotation now. We’re excited about him.”

Davis can play both defensive line positions and when he first arrived split time between defensive tackle and end before a season-ending foot injury ended his 2019 season before it ever started.

Coming into this year he was expected to factor in before the personal issues, which Muschamp didn't elaborate on, took him away from the team for a little bit, and now that he’s back the coaches are hoping he can compete for a spot in the rotation.

“MJ Webb’s done some nice things going into this week. We feel good about that. We’re glad to get Devontae back. He’s a guy who can figure into those things,” Muschamp said. “Aaron Sterling is a guy who, in one minute and third down situations can rush inside for us. Brad can move over and play end for us if he needs to. We have some flexibility there.”

The Gamecocks have their top four guys ready to go in Jabari Ellis and Keir Thomas with Zacch Pickens and Rick Sandidge behind them.

Heading into Saturday’s game at Florida, Muschamp isn’t expecting that to change much.

“Inside we’re probably doing a little more movement with Jabari and Kier than we do with Zacch and Rick or other guys in the game because of girth,” he said. “We’re playing a little less thee-down than we’ve ever played before. That’s just where we are. That’s how we monitor that.”

What the Gamecocks do need is a fifth guy to step up so those four can stay fresh.

Alex Huntley is someone who could fill that role but he’s out this week with an ankle injury, but the Gamecocks are hoping to get contributions from guys like Davis, Webb or a mixture of those two guys.

“At the end of the day, the most exerting thing you do is rush the passer, especially for the big guys inside,” Muschamp said. “What we can’t do is at critical times in the game—end of half, end of game, third down—we have to have our best guys on the field.”