The Gamecocks are adding on another game to the end of the regular season, it was announced Thursday.

South Carolina will travel to Kentucky on March 6 at a time and network to be determined later.

The original game was scheduled for Dec. 29, the Gamecocks' SEC opener, but COVID issues in South Carolina's program prevented that from happening.

The Gamecocks (5-12, 3-10 SEC) had two other SEC games postponed in games at Ole Miss and home to Tennessee but it seems those aren't on the docket to be made up at this moment.

South Carolina travels to Georgia Saturday at 1 p.m. and hosts Arkansas in the home finale March 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Alabama at Georgia | CBS | 2:00 pm ET

LSU at Missouri – originally scheduled for January 9

Mississippi State at Auburn – originally scheduled for February 16

Texas A&M at Arkansas – originally scheduled for February 6

South Carolina at Kentucky – originally scheduled for December 29

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Sunday, March 7

Florida at Tennessee – originally scheduled for February 10