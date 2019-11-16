SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Bryan Edwards (knee), Shi Smith (hamstring) and Chavis Dawkins all traveled with the team. Both Smith and Dawkins are expected to play while the status for Edwards is still unknown.

He was in street clothes during wide receiver warmups pregame.

Rico Dowdle, who's still coming off a knee injury, traveled with the team as well. Tavien Feaster, who is out tonight with a groin, injury did not travel.



Mon Denson did not travel, which means Dowdle, Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick were the only scholarship running backs tonight.

The Gamecocks will also be without OrTre Smith and AJ Turner, who also did not travel Saturday to College Station.

Cam Smith, who is preserving his redshirt, did not travel.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4 SEC) will take on Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

View the full dress list below.