After officially signing, Wright answered a few questions about how it feels, what he's excited about with South Carolina and more.

Wright signed his National Letter of Intent Friday at Legacy Early College along with two of his teammates, becoming one of two official signees in the Gamecocks' 2021 class.

After being committed for the last four months, Jacobi Wright finally put pen to paper Friday afternoon to join the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Q: How good does it feel to finally sign your NLI?

JW: “It feels surreal. I can take a deep breath now. It’s like a load off my shoulders. I’m proud of myself and looking forward to being a Gamecock next year.”

Q: What is South Carolina getting in you with the 2021 class?

JW: “I come from a great family with my mom and dad. I feel like they raised me pretty well. I’m just a great person all around. I get along with everybody. They’re getting a hard worker, someone that can come in, work hard every day and do whatever the coach needs me to do with however I want to contribute.”

Q: How nice is it to sign with your home state school?

JW: “It means a lot to me. That was a big part of my decision. I’m from South Carolina I take a lot of pride playing for my state. It was the same thing choosing my high school. I still get to represent my state. Going in there and having that state across my chest is big for me.”

Q: How excited are you to play for Frank Martin?

JW: "Super excited to play for him. He’s a great coach. He’s very hard inside the lines but for me that’s big. That’s how I need to keep growing as a player. I don’t know if a lot of people know but he’s a great person. He’s going to care for me like he’s my second dad. He’s going to look after me.”

Q: What was Frank Martin and the staff's message to you this week?

JW: “Coach Frank told me he was very excited about me and also Devin Carter, who I’ll be playing alongside. He’s excited to have us and they can’t wait for us to get there. I always ask about things I can work on to get better and he lets me know what I can do to come in and fit right away and things I can work on right away so I don’t have to start later there. Coach Bruce, he talks to me more about not basketball stuff. It’s about life. It’s cool.”

Q: How often do you talk with fellow signee Devin Carter and commit Carlous Williams?

JW: “We have a group chat. We check on each other a lot. The coaches told us to start building that relationship. Coming in as a class we’ll be together for however many years. We talk a lot. That friendship’s grown between all of us.”

Q: Where do you feel like your game is right now?

JW: “I’m just a point guard, and I’m a great leader. I take pride in leading my teammates. I’m a winner. I take a lot of pride in winning. I hate losing. I’m a sore loser but I don’t feel like that’s a bad trait to have. Another thing that helps me fit into their program is defense. I take a lot of pride in defense and I know coach Frank does as well. South Carolina is a defensive team, so I feel like that’ll help me as well.”

Q: What's your relationship with with in-state players Jalyn McCreary and Trae Hannibal?

JW: “I’m a little closer with Jalyn cause he went to Legacy last year. I talk to him a lot. I cant’ wait to get on the court with them. They’ve been there and I look to them to help me a long the way and help me grow, give me tips and pointers on how they were as a freshmen, how I can be better and stay consistent. I like talking t them and can’t wait to play alongside them.

Q: What are you expecting from this year's South Carolina team?

JW: “I think they should have a really good year. Coach Frank tells me they’re looking really good right now and they can’t wait to get on the court. I can’t wait to watch them play on TV or maybe in person.”

Q: What do you think playing against some of the best teams this season will do for your game?

JW: “I think it’s going to prepare me for college. We do a lot of traveling at this school for a high school. I feel like that’ll help me prepare for traveling in college and playing against the best. I’m playing against a lot of guys who are going to play in the SEC next year or who are even out of conference. The whole experience is just preparation for next year.”