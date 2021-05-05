Gamecocks getting 'fire plug' in LHP Michael Esposito
Michael Esposito didn’t throw a lot of innings this season at Chipola College, but when he did throw it was an eye-opening experience. The hard-throwing lefty logged fewer than 15 innings in 2021 c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news