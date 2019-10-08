Will Muschamp said Dakereon Joyner, Rico Dowdle and Randrecous Davis all practiced in some capacity Tuesday morning and the coaching staff expects them to play this week against the Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are expecting a trio of offensive players back on the football field Saturday against Georgia.

Right now, he said everything else is status quo, which means Brad Johnson and Keir Thomas likely won't be back this week.



Thomas has ben dealing with an ankle injury and could redshirt this year.

Joyner didn't play against Kentucky and didn't practice last week with a hamstring injury but did work Monday. Dowdle had his ankle rolled against Kentucky but was back in preparation for Georgia.

Davis missed the first five games coming off an ankle injury.

He also said Kevin Harris, who was previously expected to miss the rest of the season with a pelvic injury, should return near the end of the season. Muschamp didn't say when.

Dylan Wonnum is still going to be a few weeks from returning coming off an ankle injury.

The Gamecocks are already without Jake Bentley, who's coming off season-ending foot surgery, Kiel Pollard, who had to medically retire after a cyst was found on his spine, and Jaylin Dickerson, who had hip surgery.