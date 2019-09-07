J.T. Ibe, AJ Turner and OrTre Smith will all dress in Week 2, the school announced via it's weekly dress release pregame.

The Gamecocks are getting a few key pieces in the secondary this week against Charleston Southern.

Eric Douglas, who came into the stadium Saturday on a scooter wearing an ankle brace is dressed today but Jovaughn Gwyn is expected to start at right guard.

Randrecous Davis (ankle) and Keir Thomas (infection), both guys out this week, did not dress either.

Deshaun Fenwick isn't dressed for today's game.

Aaron Sterling is dressed and expected to play today as well after missing some practice time earlier in the week with knee swelling.

Nick Muse, who was recently ruled eligible, is dressed and expected to play today. Jake Bentley didn't dress after a Lisfranc fracture on his foot.

The Gamecocks kick off against the Bucs at noon on the SEC Network. View the full dress list below.