South Carolina's losing streak to the Tigers was pushed to five games as Clemson handily won 56-35.

It showed as the Gamecocks couldn't contain the Tigers Saturday night despite one of its best offensive performances of the year.

CLEMSON, S.C.—South Carolina came into Saturday's rivalry game against Clemson down three defensive linemen, six safeties and a few other players.

The Gamecock offense came ready to play, putting up 35 points against a defense whose season-high in points allowed was 26. They put up 545 yards of offense, the most against the Clemson defense all season.

South Carolina started the game off strong, going 75 yards in 12 plays and scoring on a touchdown from Jake Bentley to Deebo Samuel for a seven-point South Carolina lead.

Clemson would score on its first offensive possession and not trail again the rest of the game.

The Gamecocks (6-5, 4-4 SEC) would try and make it a game, picking up two big touchdown passes from Kiel Pollard (67 yards) and Samuel (75) to make it a seven-point deficit at halftime.

South Carolina finished with 314 first-half yards and scored 21 points over their first two quarters for just the second time all season against a power five team.

Bentley finished the game with a career-high 510 yards and five touchdowns, the most by a quarterback against Clemson in school history, and five touchdown passes. He was just the second quarterback this season to throw for at least two scores on Clemson's defense.

When the second half started, though, it was all Clemson. The Tigers scored on their first two drives of the second half while holding the Gamecocks scoreless in the third quarter to make it a three-score game and all but out of reach.

Defensively the Gamecocks couldn't stop anything, giving up a season-high 56 points and allowed 744 yards, 351 of those coming on the ground. The Tigers would dominate the second half racking up 349 yards and cruising to a win.

South Carolina's best chance in the second half came when Mon Denson put the offense inside the five yard line but it couldn't punch it in, ultimately failing to convert on fourth and goal. The Gamecocks went for it on fourth down twice inside Clemson's five and didn't get either.

South Carolina allowed three touchdown drives over 90 yards Saturday, and allowed over 700 yards of offense.

Samuel had a career-high three touchdown receptions and finished with a career-high 210 yards.

Player of the game: Jake Bentley had a career night, passing for a career-best 510 yards and four touchdowns.

Stat leaders: Bentley, 510 passing yards; Mon Denson, 62 rushing yards; Deebo Samuel, 210 receiving yards; R.J. Roderick, 10 tackles

Up next: South Carolina's regular season finale is Saturday as the Gamecocks host Akron. It will kick off at noon on the SEC Network.