Two different alums are advancing to the Divisional Round and are one step closer to the Super Bowl.

The NFL playoffs just concluded its first week, and the Gamecocks have a few former players moving on.

Jadeveon Clowney had arguably the best weekend of any Gamecock, finishing third on Seattle with five tackles, including two for loss and picking up the game-clinching sack to send the Seahawks to the next round of the playoffs.

He did it all battling a core injury as well.

"Just let it loose on Sunday with my teammates," Clowney told NBC after the game. "I came out here and did that and we came out and win today."

Clowney and the Seahawks will play at the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at 6:40 p.m. (FOX).

The only other Gamecock to advance was Johnathan Joseph and the Houston Texans, although Joseph didn't play in a win over the Bills.

Patrick DiMarco and the Bills were eliminated and DiMarco didn't register any stats with just one target.

Despite the New Orleans Saints losing, Jared Cook had a solid day, hauling in all five of his targets for 54 yards in an overtime loss to the Vikings.

Taylor Stallworth was activated off the Saints' practice squad and came in to pick up one tackle. D.J. Swearinger didn't have a tackle for the Saints as well.

After picking up All-Pro honors this week, Stephon Gilmore had just two tackles as the Patriots got upset by by the Tennessee Titans Saturday night.

Deebo Samuel (49ers), Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons (Chiefs) and Hayden Hurst (Ravens) all had byes and will begin playing next weekend.

Divisional Round schedule:

Jan. 11 (Saturday): Vikings at 49ers, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Jan. 11 (Saturday): Titans at Ravens (CBS)

Jan. 12 (Sunday): Texans at Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 12 (Sunday): Seahawks at Packers, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)