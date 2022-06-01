Gamecocks have good early footing with Baltimore cornerback Blake Woodby
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
PHILADELPHIA – If a high school player is getting an offer from an SEC program before they have even taken a varsity snap as a sophomore, chances are pretty good that the player is … pretty good.Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news