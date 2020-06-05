Gamecocks help lead march protesting racial inequality
Dakereon Joyner stood off to the side of the governor’s mansion Friday afternoon clad in black, a few reporters’ microphones in his face, the blazing sun overhead and a couple hundred protesters at his back.
He fiddled with his Gamecock-themed mask that dangled from his ears as he answered questions about why the football team decided to march on the mansion and the South Carolina state house, his views on the last few days and, most importantly, if he thinks will continue to get better in America.
“I’m a child of God, so I have faith and hope,” Joyner said, pausing before answering. “I think why not us? Why not this generation take a stand and put an end to racism and police brutality? It feels like it’ll never end, but we have to stand for what’s right.”
Joyner was one of over 100 football players, staffers and coaches that joined a protest Friday afternoon, marching to the governor’s mansion then the statehouse to protest racism in American and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.
Almost every player and coach who’s on campus currently was a part of the march, which was led on the football side by Carol and Will Muschamp.
“It’s important for me and my teammates to come out today. We’ve been fighting this battle for so long. The Battle of Gettysburg was in 1863. T.C. Williams, the first joint white-African American football team was in 1971,” Ryan Hilinski said. “That’s 108 years. Now it’s 50 years about, we’re still fighting the same battle. T.C. Williams won a state championship together and they were just playing football. I think it’s important for us. We also play football together but it’s important for us to take action and get out here together to work for a better tomorrow.”
This is the latest in a long line of things Muschamp’s done to try and stand up for his players and give them an opportunity to stand up to racism in the country.
Most of it has been behind the scenes, hosting team meetings with pastors, reverends and different community leaders speaking to the football team.
“He’s very supportive. He’s very open to listening,” Joyner said. “It’s well appreciated when you have a coach that’s for the players and wants to hear what they have to say. He leaves it open for us to have an open mic and talk, which is well appreciated.”
Hilinski said it’s been a “safe environment” for players to talk about some of these things and process some of the emotions that bubble up each time protests like these occur.
Joyner mentioned it’s been an emotional few days, with him attending some of the protests in Charleston and praying with protestors and police officers.
He’s one of the guys Hilinski said has stepped up in team meetings as a vocal leader long with Jay Urich, Shi Smith and Ernest Jones.
“They’ve been really positive talks. We play football, but we’re more than just football players,” Hilinski said. “We were out here today and had a bunch of guys in the front of the pack leading the change. We all have our views on politics, how the world should be and we’re doing it together. That’s how it should be. And we’re doing it with positive, peaceful protests. That’s awesome.”
The protest lasted about two and a half hours Friday afternoon with the football team at the forefront almost the entire time, standing near the front of the crowd at the mansion and again once arriving at the statehouse.
All of this is in response to the murder of George Floyd, who died May 25 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
“It’s very emotional. It’s really taken a toll on not just me but my teammates and everybody and the whole community, the black community as well. It’s taking a toll,” Joyner said. “We appreciate the support. That’s all we can ask for.”
Next after this is healing for the football team, which is together this week for the first time in months with summer workouts set to start on Monday.
It’s fitting one of their first activities as a team is to stand up and work together to take a stand against racial injustice.
“I’m here to show support on behalf of the football team. I’m here to show support for George Floyd, stand up to police brutality,” Joyner said. “Black lives matter, all lives matter. I’m here to show support and be with the crowd and stand for what’s right.”