He fiddled with his Gamecock-themed mask that dangled from his ears as he answered questions about why the football team decided to march on the mansion and the South Carolina state house, his views on the last few days and, most importantly, if he thinks will continue to get better in America.

Dakereon Joyner stood off to the side of the governor’s mansion Friday afternoon clad in black, a few reporters’ microphones in his face, the blazing sun overhead and a couple hundred protesters at his back.

“I’m a child of God, so I have faith and hope,” Joyner said, pausing before answering. “I think why not us? Why not this generation take a stand and put an end to racism and police brutality? It feels like it’ll never end, but we have to stand for what’s right.”



Joyner was one of over 100 football players, staffers and coaches that joined a protest Friday afternoon, marching to the governor’s mansion then the statehouse to protest racism in American and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Almost every player and coach who’s on campus currently was a part of the march, which was led on the football side by Carol and Will Muschamp.

“It’s important for me and my teammates to come out today. We’ve been fighting this battle for so long. The Battle of Gettysburg was in 1863. T.C. Williams, the first joint white-African American football team was in 1971,” Ryan Hilinski said. “That’s 108 years. Now it’s 50 years about, we’re still fighting the same battle. T.C. Williams won a state championship together and they were just playing football. I think it’s important for us. We also play football together but it’s important for us to take action and get out here together to work for a better tomorrow.”

This is the latest in a long line of things Muschamp’s done to try and stand up for his players and give them an opportunity to stand up to racism in the country.

Most of it has been behind the scenes, hosting team meetings with pastors, reverends and different community leaders speaking to the football team.

“He’s very supportive. He’s very open to listening,” Joyner said. “It’s well appreciated when you have a coach that’s for the players and wants to hear what they have to say. He leaves it open for us to have an open mic and talk, which is well appreciated.”

Hilinski said it’s been a “safe environment” for players to talk about some of these things and process some of the emotions that bubble up each time protests like these occur.

Joyner mentioned it’s been an emotional few days, with him attending some of the protests in Charleston and praying with protestors and police officers.

He’s one of the guys Hilinski said has stepped up in team meetings as a vocal leader long with Jay Urich, Shi Smith and Ernest Jones.

“They’ve been really positive talks. We play football, but we’re more than just football players,” Hilinski said. “We were out here today and had a bunch of guys in the front of the pack leading the change. We all have our views on politics, how the world should be and we’re doing it together. That’s how it should be. And we’re doing it with positive, peaceful protests. That’s awesome.”