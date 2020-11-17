South Carolina will get a little bit of help during its head coaching search this time around in the form of a search firm.

The Gamecocks have hired Chad Chatlos of Ventura Partners to assist in the search for the program's next head coach, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted Tuesday night.

Chatlos has experience in head coaching searches in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS and with multiple other NCAA schools helping bring Lane Kiffen to Ole Miss, Greg Schiano to Rutgers and had Washington State hire Nick Rolovich last offseason.

Tanner said Monday at the time he had not hired a search firm but those conversations were still ongoing, and the Gamecocks officially did Tuesday.

South Carolina fired Will Muschamp Sunday night, beginning its search for the 35th head coach in program history.

The goal, Tanner said, is to have a coach sometime before the early signing period starts Dec. 16.

