Gamecocks hope to build on positive run game signs

It obviously wasn't a fun trip to Knoxville for South Carolina over the weekend. But if there was anything positive for the Gamecocks to take from that experience as they watched the film on Sunday and then began to prepare in earnest for Vanderbilt on Tuesday, it's that there were strong signs of life from the Carolina rushing attack. The Gamecocks' running game, which had struggled all season to consistently get much going outside of the opener against Eastern Illinois, had its best game of the season against what was a solid Tennessee run defense coming into the game.

Removing the sacks from the equation, the Gamecocks rushed for 176 yards on the ground with a 4.8 per-carry average. Kevin Harris paced the running game with 61 yards and a touchdown. “We’re going to need him and all those running backs to continue to get better as it goes on," Beamer said Tuesday during his weekly teleconference. "He had some really good runs on Saturday and got to continue to bring him along, continue to get this running game going. Our offensive line did some good things on Saturday and I thought they did a better job of sustaining blocks, finishing blocks down the field. And when you do that, your running game is going to get better and we’ve got to continue to do that.” That aspect - sustaining blocks for longer - has been a point of emphasis for the Gamecocks' offensive line in practice as of late and it appears to be paying off. Going into the second half of the season, Carolina will look to also continue to sustain some of the run-game success it saw Saturday. That seems possible when considering that the Gamecocks were able to have success with their base run plays, and not with the aid of smoke and mirrors like the week before when the successful running plays were largely on end arounds or swing passes that act as an extension of the run game.