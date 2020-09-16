By the time South Carolina kicks off its season against Tennessee on Sept. 26, the Gamecocks will have had the rare opportunity to watch two full weekends of Power 5 football before playing a single snap of their own.

In a year that's been full of obstacles - with more surely to come - South Carolina will look to at least benefit from the advantage of learning from some of the other teams' mistakes.

With positive COVID tests and contact tracing protocols keeping large groups of players on teams across the country out of multiple practices, this past weekend's slate of games unsurprisingly revealed that there could be some sloppy football early this season.