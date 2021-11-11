Gamecocks hoping to capitalize on recruiting momentum after Florida win

That’s what the Gamecocks had Saturday against Florida, a 40-17 drubbing, and Shane Beamer said this week he and the rest of South Carolina’s coaching staff are already seeing a change in recruiting.

If there was a win to parlay into recruiting momentum, one over a division rival by over 20 points just over a month before signing day is one to do it.

“It’s been impactful already. A lot of prospects who were at the game Saturday night, some had been to a game before and some it was their first experience. A lot of prospects who weren’t at the game I had text messages from right afterwards,” Beamer said.

"Then frankly, I’ll be honest with you, some guys early in the summertime or early in the season I couldn’t get them to return a text or answer or a phone call. Now some of those guys are showing more interest. I think it’s a great statement about where we are right now and where we’re going.”

The win puts South Carolina on the cusp of bowl eligibility with three games to play and the Gamecocks did it in front of a handful of prized recruits, including Georgia safety Emory Floyd.

Floyd, who had interest from Florida recently, reaffirmed his pledge to South Carolina after his visit and the Gamecocks did also get a commitment from longtime prospect Demetrius Watson Sunday night after the game.

Beamer has talked the win up publicly in media settings and, without mentioning specific recruits, spoke to them after the game about how good a win like that is but what it could turn into if those recruits at the game ultimately came to South Carolina.

“I’m really happy for (the fans), really happy for our players and hopefully we have a lot more of these games coming like this,” he said. “And we will if a lot of those recruits who were there tonight and the ones texting me on my phone decide to come to Carolina we’ll have some eve more fantastic nights than this."

You’re only as good as your next game, though, in college football and the Gamecocks’ next challenge is a road tilt at Missouri Saturday (4 p.m., SEC Network). The same is true for recruiting, and now it’s up to South Carolina to use this win to finish the 2022 class strong and carry it into the 2023 and 2024 classes.

“The message has always been the same as far as the staff you want to play for, the university you want to play for and the athletic program you want to play for and the players you want to play with,” defensive coordinator Clayton White said.

“It does feel different whenever you win a game like that and get the unsolicited text message from guys. You feel it then. Besides that, you get back on the ground with the whole thing recruiting-wise, but you do field some unsolicited text messages, which is good. But you have to take it and run with it.”

South Carolina’s recruiting class is ranked No. 18 nationally and seventh in the SEC behind Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas and Missouri.

“I think we had a lot of momentum and energy over the eight or nine months leading into the season. Then once you get into the season I think recruits are able to see the way our team plays and the way they compete and the way they care about each other and play for each other,” Beamer said.

We were able to beat (Florida) like we did last night, it certainly opens some eyes as to where we are right now and more importantly where we’re going.”