South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said over the weekend that he would not be providing injury updates anymore due to parents asking him not to speak on players that are out due to COVID, but he did give the latest Tuesday on the status of sophomore linebacker Jahmar Brown who has missed the first two games with a knee injury.

"He played really well at the dime linebacker and I'm hoping he'll practice tomorrow," Muschamp said. "He moved around today. I have not talked to (head athletic trainer) Clint Haggard to see how he did yet, but he did move around today a good bit."

Muschamp said that Brown gives the Gamecocks a lot of flexibility in which coverages they can call when he's on the field and they hope to get him back in the fold soon.

Muschamp also added that sophomore wide receiver Xavier Legette was replaced in Saturday's game by Rico Powers due to a minor groin injury but that he's been back practicing this week and is fine.