But that’s where the Gamecocks were Friday night as they hosted a unique preseason basketball event to get fans engaged.

This time of year, it’s not unusual for a basketball team to be practicing. It is unusual, though, for it to be outside.

“I think we have to start basketball season somehow. We’re all behind Will and the football team because we want them to do well. When they do well, we do well,” Dawn Staley said. “It helps basketball season. When you can have an all-basketball event, it creates an atmosphere; it creates a buzz that we’re here. We put a product on the floor night in and night out that we’re really proud of. Why not come and make it accessible to our fans?”

South Carolina put up a court in the middle of downtown Columbia, at the Boyd Plaza, and showcased the two basketball teams along with the cheerleaders, dance team and band.

They had different vendors around the set up and the event quickly turned into standing room only with groups five or six people deep at times coming to watch the event.

“It was great,” Frank Martin said. “You couldn’t find a seat anywhere. It was a great atmosphere and a tremendous time.”

It was complete with a three-point shooting contest, a few games and contests for fans, and then Keyshawn Bryant threw down a monstrous dunk over three of his teammates.

Both Staley and Martin addressed the crowd and gave scouting reports of their players to the fans in attendance.

“I thought it was great. I thought there was a lot of excitement,” Staley said. “People came out and it was a full house. Hopefully we can move to a bigger street next year. Let’s block off Gervais.”

And that is the next question. This event seems to have grown from where it was two years ago at Colonial Life Arena and shows South Carolina is willing to think outside the box when it comes to showcasing its basketball programs.

They have high hopes for what next year can bring, and are hoping it turns into something bigger and more sprawling over downtown with more and more people coming each year.

“The next step finding a bigger block, putting a whole court down and making it a big block part,” Martin said. “The street, just like they block off Main Street on Saturdays, let’s make this a big, ole festival. Think about this? All these restaurants, all these shops. Usually fans have to come to us. We’re bringing us to the fans.”