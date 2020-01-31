Columbia (S.C.) Hammond five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern three-star wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell will spend the weekend with the Gamecocks in what is the final opportunity for 2020 prospects to take visits prior to Wednesday's National Signing Day.

The South Carolina football program will host two key official visitors on campus this weekend.

Burch has, of course, been at the center of an all-out recruiting war as South Carolina has attempted to hold off major programs from all over to land the local prospect.

Burch, an Under Armour All-American, committed to South Carolina over fellow finalists LSU, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama on the first day of the early signing period in December.

But that hasn't stopped other programs, namely national champion LSU, from continuing to pursue the No. 2 defensive end in the country. The Tigers were able to get Burch and his mother to Baton Rouge last weekend on an unofficial visit for another look at their program.

Burch, who previously took an official visit to LSU during the season, is set to take his final official visit of the process this weekend. After competing in a basketball game against Heathwood Hall on Friday night, Burch will make the short trip over to campus for his visit.

Burch is set to sign on Wednesday at 1 p.m. during a private ceremony alongside his other Hammond teammates, including four-star South Carolina defensive tackle commit Alex Huntley and Colorado State quarterback commit Jackson Muschamp, Will Muschamp's son.

But Burch isn't the only high-priority target who the Gamecocks will have on campus this weekend.

After a huge senior season at Northwestern, Caldwell emerged in December as a top recruiting target for South Carolina.

Caldwell took official visits to Wake Forest and Baylor prior to the early signing period and then Tennessee last weekend.

Head coach Will Muschamp and several South Carolina assistants were at Caldwell's basketball game on Jan. 20 before Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt and several of his assistants did the same earlier this week.

Caldwell, who is down to South Carolina and Tennessee, will sign with the school of his choice on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Northwestern High gym.

Stay with Gamecock Central for complete coverage of an important recruiting weekend at South Carolina.

SUBSCRIBERS: The latest on five-star DE Jordan Burch (Not a subscriber? Get 50% off first year of Gamecock Central)