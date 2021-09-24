Gamecocks hosting three difference-makers on official visits

Throughout the week during various media appearances, South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has expressed his excitement about the number of top recruits the Gamecocks will host at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday for the Kentucky game. In what will be the biggest recruiting weekend for the Gamecocks since at least June, when they had two big official visit weekends, South Carolina will host three official visitors on its campus and dozens of unofficial visitors. Official visitors scheduled for this weekend are: Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star WR Antonio Williams, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star EDGE Jaishawn Barham, and Viera (Fla.) high three-star DL Jamari Lyons.

“Over the summertime, we were targeting this game anyway with it being the home SEC opener hoping it would be a night game, which it is,” Beamer said earlier this week. “I know what an amazing environment it’ll be in Williams Brice Saturday night. We started talking to recruits over the summer about this game and making sure they were aware of it.” Throughout the week, Gamecock Central has been updating its expected visitors list for subscribers, a list that's continued to grow, and apparently, Beamer and his recruiting staff led by Taylor Edwards have been doing the same. “It seems like every single day when I get the updated list of the recruits who are going to be here on Saturday it gets better and better," Beamer said. "It’s unreal the amount of talent we’re going to have on-hand. Not just seniors but juniors and sophomores and freshmen as well who are fantastic players." ALSO SEE: Expected visitors for South Carolina vs. Kentucky | The latest on South Carolina's chances with three OVs