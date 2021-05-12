Right now the Gamecocks are projected as a No. 2 seed by both Baseball America and D1Baseball with Baseball America having South Carolina shipping off a lot further away for a regional.

The Gamecocks (28-18, 12-12 SEC) are trying to jockey for postseason positioning down the stretch and right now sit comfortably in the field of 64 by two major college baseball outlets with just seven regular season games left to play.

South Carolina is getting into the nitty gritty of its regular season, and are staring down the barrel of a very important seven-game stretch as postseason play approaches.

Right now Baseball America has the Gamecocks as the No. 2 seed in the Arizona regional in Tucson playing Fairfield in the opening game. Arizona, projected to be the No. 7 overall seed in the tournament, would be the No. 1 seed in the regional with Grand Canyon also projected there as well.

Fairfield is one of the better stories in college baseball this season, having started 27-0 and finishing its regular season at 32-1 and up to No. 4 in the RPI.

That regional would be paired with the Lubbock, Texas regional hosted by Texas Tech and including UCLA, Miami and Connecticut.

D1Baseball still has the Gamecocks traveling but staying somewhat close to home as the two-seed in the East Carolina regional and playing No. 3-seed in NC State.

The Pirates would host and D1Baseball projects another South Carolina school, Wofford, in the regional as well.

That would be paired with the Starkville, Mississippi regional that includes Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Clemson and Jackson State.

South Carolina's hit a tough stretch in the season having dropped their last three SEC series and are 3-7 in their last 10 games, including a 7-2 loss Tuesday night to Clemson.

The Gamecocks are still No. 15 in the RPI, the biggest metric used for the NCAA Tournament, and are 12-15 in Quad I opportunities.

They're a combined 16-16 in Quad I and Quad II games and 12-2 in games against Quad III and Quad IV opponents with no Quad IV losses.

They enter a very pivotal stretch of the season with a three-game set against RPI No. 52 Kentucky this weekend followed by a four-game home stand to end the regular season against RPI No. 201 Appalachian State and RPI No. 8 Tennessee.