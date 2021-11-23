Gamecocks in 'pretty good shape' on injury front

For South Carolina to be going into its final regular-season game of the year, the Gamecocks find themselves in decent shape on the injury front, head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday.

Other than the previously known injuries, South Carolina exited its win over Auburn with just a couple of new issues.

"Injury-wise, we're in pretty good shape, same thing from Sunday night," Beamer said. "(Xavier) Legette, I know got banged up against Auburn, we expect him to be okay for Saturday. I think I used the word 'questionable' for Cam Smith on Sunday night. I would say he's still questionable; he was out there at practice tonight but was a little bit limited. But other than that, we're in pretty good shape from an injury standpoint."