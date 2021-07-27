Gamecocks in summer leagues: July 27

As that happens, here is how a few players are doing so far with a handful earning All-Star recognition in their respective leagues.

With school set to get back into session next month, it means summer leagues are slowly coming to an end and players are wrapping up their times with respective teams before coming back on campus.

Braylen Wimmer hit .282/.333/.424 with two home runs and 16 RBI in 93 plate appearances this summer for the Bourne Braves, doing enough to earn a Cape Cod League All Star nod this summer.

In three outings this summer for the Falmouth Commodores, Michael Esposito gave up one run in three innings, striking out five and walking four. He earned a save in one of his three appearances out of the bullpen.

Wesley Sweatt is having a good summer as well in the Cape Cod League, posting a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings so far with Falmouth as well. He has a 1.21 WHIP, has struck out 17 to just one walk and allowed one extra base hit this summer.

Jackson Phipps, also with Falmouth, has a 4.29 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched with 16 strikeouts to seven walks. He has a 1.36 WHIP with a .232 batting average against.

App State transfer Noah Hall threw two games for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, throwing just 1.1 innings and allowing three earned runs and two walks while striking out two. He has a 3.75 WHIP.

Cade Austin has a 5.10 ERA in 13 games (24.2 innings) for the Lexington County Blowfish. He's sporting a 1.46 WHIP with 31 strikeouts to six walks.

In 7.1 innings this summer with the Blowfish Parker Coyne has allowed 11 earned runs and struck out 11 with 12 walks, sporting a 2.86 WHIP and a 13.50 ERA.

Jalen Vasquez is slashing .193/.304/.254 in 136 plate appearances for the Blowfish with 10 RBI, 18 walks and 37 strikeouts. He's stolen four bases and been caught stealing seven times.

David Cromer is hitting .162/.262/.203 with five RBI and eight walks this summer for the Blowfish as well. He's struck out 44 times in 85 plate appearances.

A Valley League All-Star, Connor Cino is hitting .284/.351/.433 with 15 RBI and two homers for the Waynesboro Generals. He's walked six times and struck out 17 in 74 plate appearances.

Junior college signee Wilson Galvan is hitting .259/.373/.482 with six homers and 21 RBI this summer for the Tri-City Peppers with 18 walks to 32 strikeouts in 134 plate appearances.

High school signee Elijah Lambros has 45 plate appearances for the Penninsula Pilots while slashing .250/.400/.250 with three RBI, eight walks and five strikeouts. He's also stolen four bases.

CJ Weins is a summer league All-Star as well, posting a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings for the Joliet Dirtbags, walking eight to 29 strikeouts with a 0.87 WHIP and a .058 batting average against.

Signee Talmadge LeCroy is playing in the Appalachian League where he's slashing .229/.341/.457 with eight runs scored, eight RBI and three walks to six strikeouts. He's hitting .333 with runners in scoring position.