It's been a good start to the season for a handful of players, especially Whit Merrifield and a handful of Gamecock pitchers, most somewhat green to the bigs.

The major league baseball season is about a month old now, meaning it's time to check up and see how a few former Gamecocks are doing in the big leagues so far this year.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is slashing .207/.274/.356 with his new team the Milwaukee Brewers after signing with the NL Central team this offseason. Bradley Jr. has four RBI as of Saturday morning and has two home runs, including hitting No. 100 of his career Friday night.

After being traded in the offseason, Wil Crowe has made two appearances (one start) for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. He's tossed 4.2 innings with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.93 WHIP. He's struck out five to four walks. In his lone start this season, a game his team won over Minnesota, he pitched four innings and gave up a run on four hits while striking out three to two walks.

Grayson Greiner's started just nine games this season for the Detroit Tigers, slashing .200/.231/.360 in 26 plate appearances. He's got four RBI, a home run and 12 strikeouts to one walk.

Whit Merrfield continues to be the modicum of consistency for the Kansas City Royals, who have the second-best win percentage in baseball to start. Merrifield is slashing .274/.318/.411 with three homers and 15 RBI already this season. He's also leading the majors with eight stolen bases.

After dealing with Tommy John surgery over the last few years, Jordan Montgomery has made five starts for the New York Yankees with 1-1 record and a 4.39 ERA. He's sporting a 1.09 WHIP with 24 strikeouts and eight walks. His last start the lefty gave up two runs on six hits in five innings in a game his team lost to the Orioles.

Clarke Schmidt is on the New York Yankees' 60-day injured list.

Christian Walker's struggled to get off to a good start offensively this year in 10 starts (44 plate appearances) for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's slashing .179/.250/.282 with three RBI and a home run this season.

Also on the Diamondbacks and spending his first season as a starter, Taylor Widener is 1-0 in four starts with a 2.82 ERA. He's got a 1.12 WHIP with 18 strikeouts to six walks. His last start saw him give up four earned runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and a walk in a Diamondbacks' win over the Reds.

Tyler Webb has made 11 appearances, all in relief, for the St. Louis Cardinals. He's tossed 8.1 innings and has a 8.72 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP. He's struck out eight to eight walks.