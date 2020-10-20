South Carolina had a handful of players scattered across the NBA and developmental league this season, and with the season over it's time to take a look and see how they did.

With the end of the year comes the end of every Gamecock alum's season in the league, and there were quite a few.

The NBA season is over, ending last week with the Lakers beating the Heat in six games to win the NBA title.

Chris Silva's team made the deepest run with the Miami Heat making it all the way to the Finals with Silva hampered by a groin injury. The rookie played his way into a contract early in the season and ultimately played in 44 games, averaging three points, 2.9 rebounds and half an assist per game.

He shot 61.5 percent from the field.

PJ Dozier had arguably the biggest season of any former Gamecock, playing a pivotal role for the Denver Nuggets in their run to the Western Conference Finals. Dozier played in 29 games for Denver, averaging 5.8 points on 41.4 percent shooting—34.7 percent from three—while averaging 1.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

In the G-League this year he played in 18 games and averaged 21.4 points, 7.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent, 32.6 percent from three.

After being out of the NBA for a little bit, Sindarius Thornwell was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans when the league restarted in the bubble. He played in two games, averaged eight points, and shot 54.5 percent from the field.

In the G-League this year, playing for the Rockets' affiliate, Thornwell averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.

Hassani Gravett finished his rookie season with the Orlando Magic's G-League team, averaging 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assist in 42 games. He's shoot 43. percent from the field and 38.6 percent from three.

Duane Notice played in 33 G-League games this season for the Toronto Raptors' team, where he averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 36.8 percent from three.

Despite never playing at South Carolina, Brian Bowen had a solid rookie season with the Pacers. He'd get in six NBA games, averaging one point and shooting 30 percent from the field. He'd average 1.2 rebounds as well.

He excelled in the G-League, averaging 16.1 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting (33.8 from three), while averaging 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.