Below is a look at how they performed Week 1.

The Gamecocks have over 20 players on active rosters in the NFL and even more scattered across practice squads with close to 15 different starters across the league.

After what seems like an eternal offseason, NFL football was back this weekend and South Carolina alums wasted no time making an impact.

Jared Cook led the New Orleans Saints' receivers in a win against Tampa Bay, catching five passes for 80 yards in his season debut.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore picked up right where he left off with five tackles, a pass defended and an interception during a Patriot win over the Dolphins.

Melvin Ingram had a good day for the Los Angeles Chargers, picking off No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and picking up two tackles as well as the Chargers notched a road win.

Both AJ Cann (Jaguars) and Brandon Shell (Seahawks) started on the offensive line. Both players earned wins against Indianapolis and Atlanta, respectively.

Javon Kinlaw had one tackle in his NFL debut, a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Another Saint, DJ Swearinger notched four tackles in the win over Tampa Bay.

Ryan Succop made one of his two field goals for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a 38-yarder) and hit both of his extra points. The Bucs lost to Jared Cook, DJ Swearinger and the Saints.

After getting traded to Atlanta this offseason, Hayden Hurst caught three of his five targets for 38 yards including a great diving grab for his first catch as a Falcon.

The Carolina Panthers had a bevy of Gamecocks make impacts Sunday in a loss to the Raiders: Pharoh Cooper returned two punts for 29 yards and four kickoffs for 109 yards and Joe Charlton averaged 60 yards on two punts.

That Raiders team also had two Gamecocks with Bryan Edwards making his first-career reception (his only catch of the day), a screen pass for nine yards, and Keisean Nixon making two tackles.

Jadeveon Clowney wasted no time making an impact on his new team, registering three tackles, including a nice assist while blowing up a run in the backfield as the Titans beat the Broncos.

Clowney's teammate, Jonathan Joseph, had two tackles as well.

Rashad Fenton had two tackles in Thursday's NFL opener with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dameire Byrd returned one punt for zero yards and fumbled once for the Patriots in New England's win over Miami.

Active but no stats logged: Taylor Stallworth (Colts), Mike Davis (Panthers)

Inactives: Dennis Daley (Panthers), Alshon Jeffery (Eagles), DJ Wonnum (Vikings), Deebo Samuel (IR, 49ers), TJ Brunson (Giants)