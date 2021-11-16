Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 10

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards bounced back on Sunday after not recording a stat during week nine. Edwards had 88 receiving yards and a touchdown catch for the Raiders against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Samuel shined on Monday night football, catching the ball five times for 97 yards and a touchdown on top of running the ball fives times for 36 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers win over the Rams.

Week 10 of the NFL season did not disappoint for the South Carolina Gamecock representation in the pros, with Deebo Samuel leading the way once again.

Linebacker Ernest Jones had another solid showing in week 10, recording six tackles against the 49ers on Monday night.

Other than Edwards, tight end Jared Cook (Chargers) and running back Mike Davis (Falcons) were the only other two former Gamecocks to log an offensive stat. Cook brought in one catch for 10 yards and Davis ran the ball four times for 18 yards.

Three former Gamecocks all had to deal with injuries Sunday but shouldn't be joining the already loaded list of South Carolina players on the injured reserve.

Stephon Gilmore dislocated his finger during the Panther's win over the Cardinals on Sunday and is currently listed as questionable on ESPN. Both Hayden Hurst (Falcons) and Keisean Nixon (Raiders) left games early with an ankle injury, like Gilmore both are listed as questionable.

Javon Kinlaw (49ers), TJ Brunson (Giants), AJ Cann (Jaguars), Joesph Charlton (Panthers), Rico Dowdle (Cowboys), Jaycee Horn (Panthers) and Skai Moore (Colts) all remain on the IR.

On the defensive side of the ball former Gamecock's stood out this week, especially Rashad Fenton. Fenton had a great game for the Chiefs against the Raiders, he totaled four tackles, a forced fumble and a pass deflection.

Fenton's teammate Chris Lammons also had a good showing, totaling three tackles.

Taylor Stallworth performed arguably just as well as Fenton this week. Stallworth had four tackles and a sack in the Indianapolis Colts' win over Jacksonville.

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop continued his stellar 2021 campaign with a solid showing in week 10. He went 2-for-2 on field goals but unfortunately missed only his second extra point attempt of the year, his first miss since Sept. 19 against the Falcons.

Back on the defensive side of the ball, both Melvin Ingram III (Chiefs) and Jadeveon Clowney (Browns) were able to contribute for their respective teams. Clowney had two tackles and Ingram had one.

Two former Gamecocks continue to have a starting spot on the offensive line. Brandon Shell started at right tackles for the Seattle Seahawks and Dennis Daley started at left tackle for the Carolina Panthers.

DJ Wonnum (Vikings), Israel Mukuamu (Cowboys) and Shi Smith (Panthers) all failed to record a stat in week 10.

Former South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster was signed from the Cardinals practice squad to the active roster.

The Chicago Bears was one of the four teams with bye weeks, meaning wide receiver Damiere Byrd got the week off.

Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay) and Zack Bailey (Washington) both remain on practice squads.