Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 12

He is listed as questionable on ESPN and appears to have avoided a serious injury but is still expected to miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. For now thought he will not join the seven other Gamecocks on the injured reserve.

Deebo Samuel became the first wide receiver in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns and five rush touchdowns in a season on Sunday. Samuel had one catch for 12 yards along with 66 rushing yards and two rushing touchdown's before leaving the game late in the third quarter with an injury.

We're 12 weeks into the NFL season, here's how former South Carolina football players performed for their respective teams.

Javon Kinlaw (49ers), TJ Brunson (Giants), AJ Cann (Jaguars), Rico Dowdle (Cowboys), Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Hayden Hurst (Falcons) and Skai Moore (Colts) all remain on the IR.

Punter Joesph Charlton was on the injured reserve but was waived by the Panthers before Thanksgiving.

Outside of Samuel no former Gamecocks had particularly eye catching statistics on the offensive side of the ball.

Tight end Jared Cook had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on Sunday for the Chargers while Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis also had 25 receiving yards to pair with 16 rushing yards.

A couple of former Gamecock wide receivers played on Thanksgiving Day: Damiere Byrd brought in four catches for 42 yards for the Bears and Bryan Edwards had one catch for 12 yards in a Raiders win.

Israel Mukuamu (Cowboys) Shi Smith (Panthers) and Keisean Nixon (Raiders) all failed to record a stat on week 12. Nixon did not play due to a nagging ankle injury and is currently listed as out on ESPN.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Ernest Jones led the way for former Gamecocks with five tackles. Jadeveon Clowney was right behind him, finishing with four tackles and a pass deflection.

DJ Wonnum continued to play well for the Vikings, putting up three tackles and a sack. Stephen Gilmore had two tackles for the Panthers and Taylor Stallworth had one tackle for the Colts.

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop continued his excellent season, successfully making his only field goal and all five extra point attempts.

Pharaoh Cooper was elevated from the New York Giants practice squad and immediately saw action in week 12. Cooper had one catch for six yards.

Brandon Shell and Dennis Daley both remain starters on their respective teams offensive lines. Shell at right tackle for the Seahawks and Daley at left tackle for the Panthers.

The Kansas City Chiefs were on a bye week this week, meaning Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons and Melvin Ingram III all had the week off.

Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay) and Zack Bailey (Washington) both remain on practice squads.