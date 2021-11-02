Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 8

We're eight weeks in to the NFL season and slowly starting to see who the real contenders in the league are. Here is how the plethora of former South Carolina football players played this week.

In a surprise to absolutely no one, wide receiver Deebo Samuel continued to dominate this week. Samuel brought in six receptions for 171 receiving yards in on Sunday against the Bears. With the performance against the Bears, Samuel has the most receiving yards through the first seven games of a season in 49ers history.

Former Gamecock line backer Ernest Jones made his first start for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He put on a show, totaling nine tackles, an interception and half a sack. It was Jones's first-career interception.

Veteran corner Stephon Gilmore made his first appearance of the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers this week. Gilmore had two tackles and a late interception to help clinch a close win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The injured reserve list claimed another former Gamecock this week, this time Javon Kinlaw. The 49ers defensive lineman was put on the IR following knee surgery, per Mat Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Kinlaw joins TJ Brunson (Giants), AJ Cann (Jaguars), Joesph Charlton (Panthers), Rico Dowdle (Cowboys), Jaycee Horn (Panthers) and Skai Moore (Colts) on the injured reserve.

Mike Davis bounced back this week and totaled 66 offensive yards split between 44 rushing and 22 receiving. Like Davis, Chargers tight end Jared Cook brought in two catches for 25 yards off his bye week.

Jadeveon Clowney, Rashad Fenton and DJ Wonnum were all able to record two tackles for their respective teams. Melvin Ingram III was only able to record one tackle. Ingram, since then, has been traded from the Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs per Ian Rapoport.

Kicker Ryan Succop didn't get any field goal opportunities this week but he was still able to go 3-for-3 on extra point attempts.

Dennis Daley made another start at right guard for the Panthers and Brandon Shell continued to start at right tackle for the Seahawks.

Hayden Hurst was able to bring in four receiving yards for the Falcons.

Damiere Byrd (Bears), Taylor Stallworth (Colts), Chris Lammons (Chiefs) and Israel Mukuamu were all unable to record a stat in week eight. Shi Smith technically recorded a stat on Sunday but it wasn't a good one. Smith had one catch for negative two yards.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Raves were the two teams on a bye this week, meaning Bryan Edwards and Keisean Nixon got the week off.

Zack Bailey (Vikings) and Kobe Smith (Tampa Bay) remain on practice squad rosters.