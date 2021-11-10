Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 9

We've officially reached the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season. Nine weeks in, plenty of Gamecocks have showed they can make an impact on their respective teams. Here's how former Gamecock football players performed in the NFL this week.

In his revenge game against the New England Patriots, Stephon Gilmore had two tackles and an interception for the Carolina Panthers. Gilmore has only played two games this year and he has a pick in each game.

Deebo Samuel continued to dominate the pros this week for the San Fransisco 49ers, like he's done every week. Samuel racked up 63 receiving yards on Sunday but it wasn't enough to top Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Other than Gilmore, Rashad Fenton (Chiefs), DJ Wonnum (Vikings), and Ernest Jones (Rams) all had arguably the second best performances on defense this week. All three players had four tackles in their respective games.

Tight end Jared Cook had four receptions for 48 yards in the Chargers win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The South Carolina representatives on the Atlanta Falcons continued to be consistent pieces on offense this week. Hayden Hurst had 16 receiving yards and Mike Davis had 13 rushing yards and five receiving yards.

The injury bug bit a former Gamecock again this week, this time getting Keisean Nixon. Nixon had two tackles before exiting the game early with an ankle injury. As of Tuesday, Nixon won't be joining the seven Gamecocks on the injured reserve and is listed as questionable on ESPN.

Speaking of the injured reserve list, Javon Kinlaw, TJ Brunson (Giants), AJ Cann (Jaguars), Joesph Charlton (Panthers), Rico Dowdle (Cowboys), Jaycee Horn (Panthers) and Skai Moore (Colts) all remain on the IR.

Back on the defensive side of the ball, Melvin Ingram III was able to record one tackle in his first game for the Chiefs in a win over the Packers. Ingram was traded to Kansas City last week.

Taylor Stallworth (Colts) had two tackles and Jadeveon Clowney (Browns) had one tackle this week and Chris Lammons (Chiefs) was able to pick a fumble recovery.

Dennis Daley was once again starting at on the Panthers offensive line this week, this time at left tackle.

The Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team were all on bye week's this week, meaning Ryan Succop, Brandon Shell and Kobe Smith got the week off.

Damiere Byrd, Israel Mukuamu, Shi Smith and Bryan Edwards were all unable to record a stat during week nine.

Zack Bailey (Washington) remains on the practice squad roster.