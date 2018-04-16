GamecockCentral.com

See how that group, plus the Gamecock alums in minor league baseball are doing.

Baseball is back, which means 31 former Gamecocks are going through various ranks of professional baseball, including seven in the major leagues.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .191 with a .296 on-base percentage for the Boston Red Sox. He's hit three doubles and driven in a run while also stealing two bases. He also had a top-10 diving grab in centerfield recently.

HOW did Jackie Bradley Jr. catch this? #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/vJIdCGgMPO

Off to a pretty rough start this year, Sam Dyson has given up five earned runs in 5.1 innings for the San Fransisco Giants, including one blown save. He has a 7.11 ERA and 1.42 WHIP after six outings.

After three starts, Jordan Montgomery is 1-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 1.50 WHIP for the New York Yankees.

Steve Pearce has a .233/.303/.600 slash line through the first few weeks of the year with three home runs and seven RBI for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Also with Toronto, Justin Smoak is following up his All-Star 2017 hitting .288 with two homers and a team-best 10 RBI.

Whit Merrifield is hitting .25 with two doubles for the Kansas City Royals so far, and he's struck out four times compared to one walk.

After getting called up just over a week ago,Christian Walker is hitless in four at-bats for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's played in five games.

Triple-A

Peter Mooney is hitting .294 with two RBI for the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami). He also has a .333 on-base percentage.

After getting released by the Milwaukee organization, Tyler Webb was picked up by the Padres and assigned to the El Paso Chihuahuas. He's made one appearance, giving up one hit in a scoreless inning.

Evan Marzilli started the season on the seven-day disabled list for the Reno Aces (Arizona).

One of the top prospects in the organization, Max Schrock is off to a hot start hitting .386 with seven RBI for the Memphis RedBirds (St. Louis).

Grayson Greiner is hitting .120 with a triple and two RBI for the Toledo MudHens (Detroit) after starting in Triple-A for the first time in his career.

After two starts, Michael Roth is 2-0 with the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) after throwing 9.2 scoreless innings so far. He's struck out eight and walked three.

Double-A

Kyle Martin is off to a .240 start while slugging .400 for the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia). He has four RBI and a home run.

Through two starts, Joel Seddon has a .164 ERA for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland) with 10 strikeouts. He's given up two runs, both on solo home runs.

Jack Wynkoop is 0-1 after one start for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado). He allowed two earned runs on six hits in four innings.

After getting traded in the offseason, Taylor Widener has a 6.43 ERA and 1.86 WHIP for the Jackson Generals (Arizona). He's thrown seven innings pitched.

Tanner English has a .103/.133/.207 slash line for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota) with two extra base hits.

After undergoing Tommy John last season, Bryan Harper started the season with the Harrisburg Senators (Washington). He's given up three hits in four scoreless innings.

Single-A

Gene Cone is off to a hot start for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets), hitting .360 with an on-base percentage of .467.

Wil Crowe has a 3.60 ERA with 12 strikeouts and one walk after two starts for the Potomac Nationals (Washington).

In four appearances, Tyler Johnson is 1-0 with two saves and has thrown 4.1 scoreless innings giving up one total hit for the Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox).

Also with the Intimidators (White Sox), John Parke has a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched over the course of two starts.

Marcus Mooney is hitting .207 with a .233 on-base percentage for the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta).

Braden Webb is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA after two starts with the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee). After a rough opening start, he responded giving up two runs in 5.1 innings Sunday.

After three games hitting .300, Dom Thompson-Williams is on the seven-day disabled list for the Charleston RiverDogs (Yankees).

Josh Reagan has given up one earned run over three innings for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland), including being a part of a combined no-hitter recently.

Players who haven't played yet this season:

Alex Destino, AZL White Sox (White Soxs)

Evan Beal, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Miami)

Matt Vogel, Hudson Valley Renegades (Tampa Bay)

Clarke Schmidt, Tampa Tarpons (Yankees)