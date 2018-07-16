GamecockCentral.com

See how all of the program's alums are doing in professional baseball.

With the MLB season taking a few days off for the All-Star break, a few Gamecock alums in the majors are entering the break on hot streaks with most of the minor league players playing well a their seasons approach the last quarter of the year.

MLB

Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .210 with 32 RBI for the first-place Boston Red Sox at the All-Star break. He's batting .268 with nine RBI this month while slugging .439.

Sam Dyson continues to pitch well for the San Francisco Giants, giving up just two earned runs in 8.1 innings in July while racking up six strikeouts. He has a 3.13 ERA this season with three saves.

Also with the Red Sox, Steve Pearce has been battling a shin contusion and has just six at-bats this week. Despite battling that injury, he's hitting .409 in July.

Jordan Montgomery is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery earlier this year and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season with the New York Yankees.

Having his best full season in the Majors yet, Whit Merrifield is slashing .307/.378/.434 for the Kansas City Royals and is hitting .412 in July with a home run and six RBI.

Justin Smoak is hitting .245/.364/.480 for the Toronto Blue Jays. Over the month of July he's blasted five home runs and driven in 12 runs.

Triple A

Christian Walker is slashing .287/.350/.545 for the Reno Aces (Arizona) and has three home runs and 10 RBI over his last 10 games.

After being picked up by the Cardinals organization, Tyler Webb hasn't given up a run in two appearances for the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis). He's allowed one hit and struck out eight.

Peter Mooney is slashing .324/.389/.412 for the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami) and is batting .323 with eight RBI over his last 10 games.

Max Schrock has hit a bit of a rough patch, hitting just .184 over his last 10 games for the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis). On the year he's hitting .273 and slugging .364.

Also with a new club recently, Michael Roth is 4-3 for the Round Rock Express (Texas) with a 4.44 ERA. In his last start he gave up six earned over five innings.

Grayson Greiner is slashing .275/.359/.422 with 15 RBI for the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit) after spending some time in the Major Leagues.

Double A

Evan Marzilli remains on the seven day disabled list for the Jackson Generals (Arizona). He's hitting .267 this season.

In his first season back from Tommy John surgery, Bryan Harper is 1-1 with four saves and a 3.97 ERA for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington).

Joel Seddon is 4-5 with a 5.02 ERA for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland). In his last start he pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs.

Tanner English is slashing .204/.261/.301 for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota). He's hitting .214 with two RBI over his last 10 games.

After a rough start to his season, Jack Wynkoop was placed on the seven day disabled list. He's 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA this season for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado).

Taylor Widener is 4-5 wit ha 2.75 ERA this season for the Jackson Generals (Arizona). In his last 10 starts he's 4-3 with a 2.23 ERA.

Single A

Kyle Martin is slashing .156/.253/.209 since being sent down to the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia) with four RBI. He's hitting .167 over his last 10.

Gene Cone is hitting .240 with an on-base percentage of .297 with 21 RBI this season for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets).

Still undefeated this season, Wil Crowe is 9-0 with a 2.33 ERA. In his last two starts since coming off the disabled list, he's given up one earned run on five hits in seven innings for the Potomac Nationals (Washington).

Alex Destino is hitting .238/.280/.396 with the Great Falls Voyagers (White Sox). He's driven in three runs and is hitting .227 over his last 10.

Tyler Johnson is 2-0 with a save and a 2.61 ERA since being promoted to the Winston Salem Dash (White Sox).

Also with the Dash (White Sox), John Parke is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in four starts, striking out 15 and registering a 1.25 WHIP.

Marcus Mooney is hitting .143 over his last 10 games with the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta). On the season he's batting .206 with eight RBI.

Braden Webb is 5-7 with a 4.22 ERA and 1.47 WHIP for the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee). He gave up seven earned runs over three innings in a rough start the last time out.

Continuing his power surge, Dom Thompson-Williams is slugging .474 with eight homers and 30 RBI since being promoted to the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees).

Josh Reagan is 3-3 with four saves and a 4.85 ERA this season for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland).

Clarke Schmidt continues his comeback from Tommy John surgery last year with the GCL Yankees East (Yankees). In his last appearance he gave up one earned run in three innings and struck out four.

Moving through three teams to start his pro career, Madison Stokes is hitting .235 for the Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia) but is hitting .303 over his last 10 games with eight RBI.

Jonah Bride is off to a hot start for the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland), slashing .361/.477/.444 with five RBI.

Eddy Demurias gave up his first run of the season recently and has just a 1.00 ERA in seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati). To start his pro career he has a 0.89 ERA with seven strikeouts.

In his first professional appearance, Adam Hill pitched one scoreless inning and struck out two, picking up the win for the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets).

Carlos Cortes is slashing .189/.286/.189 with an RBI to start his pro career for the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets).

Cody Morris has not been assigned to a team yet after signing with the Cleveland Indians.

In just five games, 15 at-bats, LT Tolbert is hitting .067 with a .222 on-base percentage for the GCL D-Backs (Arizona).