GamecockCentral takes a look at how a few guys were doing before the leagues were suspended.

They had guys scattered across the NBA, G-League or in other big leagues across Europe or North America.

The NBA season and a lot of leagues worldwide are suspended, but before that there were a handful of Gamecocks playing professionally either at home or abroad.

Chris Silva was playing efficient basketball for the Miami Heat before the hiatus, averaging 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds this season in just 7.5 minutes while shooting 62.3 percent from the field.

Silva is 13th among rookies in player efficiency rating (PER) and eighth in win shares per 48 minutes, which means he's one of the best rookies in the NBA draft class currently.

The only other alum to log NBA minutes this season is Silva's former teammate PJ Dozier, who spent some time in the league with the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 4.1 points in 21 games on 39.6 shooting and 25 percent from three while averaging 1.4 rebounds.

In the G-League, though, he's putting up really good numbers, putting up 21.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field (33 percent from three).

Sindarius Thornwell is also in the G-League, averaging 9.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting this year while adding 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists as well for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Another one of Thornwell's teammates, Duane Notice, is with the Toronto G-League team, the 905 Raptors and averaging 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 36.8 percent from the field.

Notice also recently signed a contract with the Hamilton Honey Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Hassani Gravett is averaging 11.7, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lakeland Magic of the G-League whiel shooting 43 percent from the field, including 38.6 percent from three.

There aren't any more guys currently in the G-League, but a few guys are still playing professionally overseas.

Frank Booker is playing back in his home country of Iceland, averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game for Valur while shooting 38.5 percent from three.

Another grad transfer to the Gamecocks, Tre Campbell is playing for Vogosca in Bosnia and averaging 17.4 points on 36.3 percent shooting from three.

Michael Carrera is averaging 13.3 points on 66.3 percent shooting for Hamburg in Germany while also averaging five rebounds per game.

Mindaugas Kacinas is over in Spain playing for Palencia, averaging 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 54.9 percent shooting.